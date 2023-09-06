Economy

18:30 06.09.2023

DTEK increases electricity production by 28% in May-Aug

Over the past four months, DTEK Energy's thermal power plants have increased electricity generation by 28% compared to the same period in 2022, the energy holding company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In August, when consumption was at record highs for summer due to the heat, power engineers generated 35% more electricity into the energy system than in August last year," the company said.

In total, in January-August 2023, the company's thermal power plants produced about 9.9 billion kWh of electricity, which is equivalent to the average consumption of about 3.3 million families during the year.

"Energy specialists are doing everything possible to, on the one hand, repair, restore and prepare stations for maximum load in the autumn-winter period, on the other hand, to reliably maintain and insure the energy system during other peak periods. For this, only last week they put into operation two power units of our TPPs with a total capacity of almost 400 MW after repair,” Ildar Saleev, General Director of DTEK Energy, is quoted in the press release.

Currently, DTEK Energy operates six of the nine TPPs that are part of the company, remaining in the unoccupied territory of Ukraine: Burshtynska, Dobrotvirska and Ladyzhyn TPPs (JSC DTEK Zakhidenergo), Prydniprovska and Kryvy Rih TPPs (JSC DTEK Dniproenergo) and Kurakhove TPP (LLC Vostokenergo).

Tags: #energy #dtek

