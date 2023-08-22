D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

Over 200 MW of capacity from green electricity producers that are not part of DTEK energy holding were tranferred to the balancing group of D.Trading, the trader intends to add another 800 MW by the end of the year, Dmytro Malyar, CEO of the company has said.

"We now have more than 200 MW of green generation, which is not part of the DTEK group, and we have plans to expand this portfolio to 1,000 MW by the end of the year. We are negotiating. We have the appropriate level of qualification. We have the ability to provide service. Market participants trust us," Maliar said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Gas Open 2023 forum organized by the Energy Club "Production. Transportation. Storage. Sale."

He said that the trading company received these 200 MW of power over the past month and a half, and the regulatory innovations on the input and output of renewable energy generation from the balancing group of the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Guaranteed Buyer played a crucial role in this.

"We see that green electricity producers have begun to evaluate alternatives, they have begun to compare not only financial opportunities, but also the level of stability and trust," Maliar said.

As reported, on April 25 this year, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) determined the procedure for the entry and exit of electric power facilities having a feed-in tariff from the balancing group of SOE Guaranteed Buyer. RES producers received a market alternative to the feed-in tariff and, at the same time, retained the opportunity to return to the balancing group of Guaranteed Buyer with the resumption of the sale of the produced resource under the feed-in tariff.

At the end of July, the state-owned energy trader JSC Energy Company of Ukraine (JSC ECU) announced that it had concluded the first contracts with energy producers from renewable energy sources regarding the provision of balancing services and guaranteed purchase of electricity. The first payments began already in July.

According to data on the Guaranteed Buyer's website, in January 2023, the level of settlements with renewable energy generation reached 91%, in February – 57.9%, in March – 51%, in April – 58.8%, in May – 46.5% , June – 44.4%, for 20 days of July – 43.3%, and in general – 52%.