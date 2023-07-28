Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

There are no power outages due to power shortages and they are not expected in August, but the month promises to be difficult due to the start of repair of a certain number of power units and increased consumption, said Volodymyr Kudrytsky, head of the board of Ukrenergo.

"August will be a difficult month. This is due to the subsequent withdrawal of some power units for repair. The next week or two will be especially difficult," Kudrytsky said at a press conference in Kharkiv on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that at present, there are no restrictions on the consumption of electricity for both the population and businesses by Ukrenergo, and it is not predicted for August.

“Now we do not predict consumer outages. We expect that we will cope with the increased load on the system in the face of a reduced number of power units,” the head of the system operator shared his vision of the situation.

According to him, electricity import from Europe should help the energy system.

"The more it is, the easier it will be for the Ukrainian energy system to cover consumption," Kudrytsky explained.

However, he drew attention to the fact that the available cross-sectional capacity for imports, which is 1,200 MW, is not fully utilized.

“We can triple or even quadruple the volume of imports from Europe. We are working to further increase the capacity, but the problem is that this one is not being used,” he pointed out the problem.

Kudrytsky explained that in order to increase the volume of electricity imports on the Ukrainian market, there should be appropriate conditions - "the price of electricity should reflect the fact that there is a certain deficit in the energy system."

"Accordingly, this price should give (an opportunity) for any company - Ukrainian or European - to buy resources on the European market and sell it on the Ukrainian market without loss," the head of Ukrenergo said.

He expressed conviction that this is already a matter of regulating the Ukrainian market, "so that it can attract the necessary volumes of imports."