Exports via grain corridor falls by 18% over past week, next week figures would not change – UCAB

Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products through the seaports of the Odesa region from June 19 to June 25 (the 47th week of the grain corridor) fell by 18% compared to a week earlier, to 358,300 tonnes, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) said on Tuesday.

According to information published on its website, six vessels were loaded from the ports of Big Odesa, which are three dry cargo vessels less than a week earlier. However, they did not pass the necessary inspection.

"Next week, figures are expected to be at the same low level because last week only six inbound vessels passed inspection," UCAB said.

At the same time, last week in the structure of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, the largest shares fell on corn (68%) and wheat (32%). Ukrainian products went to Europe (Spain, the Netherlands) – 178,000 tonnes, Asia (China, Indonesia) – 117,000 tonnes and Africa (Egypt) – 63,000 tonnes.

In general, from the beginning of the work of the grain corridor from August 1, 2022 to June 25, 2023, it was possible to export 32.4 million tonnes of agricultural products, which brings the average shipment volume per week to 689,360 tonnes.