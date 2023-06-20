DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

DTEK has attracted the international auditing company KPMG to increase international donor assistance for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, the energy holding said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"This will help increase the attraction of funds and equipment for the restoration of the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russia," the company said.

According to CEO of DTEK Maksym Timchenko, cooperation with KPMG builds trust in the company's relations with donors.

"DTEK's international partners provide important support, and we are working to keep the light on during this war. DTEK has zero tolerance for any form of corruption, and our cooperation with KPMG builds trust in DTEK's relationships with donors" Timchenko quoted by the company said.