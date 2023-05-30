Economy

15:29 30.05.2023

Several backbone high-voltage power lines disconnected in Ukraine, reasons being investigated – Ukrenergo

An emergency shutdown of several backbone high-voltage power lines around 13:00 resulted in a blackout of consumers in several regions, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

"Currently, power supply to consumers continues. Electricity supply to all consumers will be resumed in the coming hours. An investigation into the causes of the incident has been launched," the company said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, Ukrenergo said that the outages occurred for technical reasons and were not related to a shortage of power in the power system.

As reported, the DTEK energy holding reported emergency power outages across the country on May 30 due to a decrease in the frequency in the power system, the reasons for which are being investigated by Ukrenergo.

