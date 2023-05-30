Economy

15:04 30.05.2023

DTEK reports emergency power outages all over country due to frequency decrease in energy system

1 min read
Power outages occurred all over Ukraine due to the activation of the automatic emergency response system in the energy infrastructure caused by a decrease in power grid frequency, DTEK has said.

The power outages started at 13:28, the energy holding said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Ukrenergo specialists are investigating the reasons for the decrease in frequency. As of 14:32, Ukrenergo granted permission to resume power supply," it said.

As reported, DTEK Kyiv Grids announced emergency shutdowns in the center of Kyiv and its restoration through alternative channels.

