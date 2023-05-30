DTEK reports emergency power outages all over country due to frequency decrease in energy system

Power outages occurred all over Ukraine due to the activation of the automatic emergency response system in the energy infrastructure caused by a decrease in power grid frequency, DTEK has said.

The power outages started at 13:28, the energy holding said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Ukrenergo specialists are investigating the reasons for the decrease in frequency. As of 14:32, Ukrenergo granted permission to resume power supply," it said.

As reported, DTEK Kyiv Grids announced emergency shutdowns in the center of Kyiv and its restoration through alternative channels.