Economy

12:33 30.05.2023

Part of consumers in five regions de-energized in Ukraine due to bad weather, shelling – Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Part of consumers in five regions de-energized in Ukraine due to bad weather, shelling – Ministry of Energy

As of May 30, dozens of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions were de-energized due to bad weather, and some consumers in four more regions of the country were de-energized due to enemy shelling.

"The situation in the energy system as of May 30: the electricity produced is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Due to bad weather, dozens of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions have been de-energized," the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to it, in particular, 31 settlements were left without power supply in Dnipropetrovsk region, and 12 in Zaporizhia region.

As the department said, on Tuesday night, the enemy launched a massive UAV strike, in particular on Kyiv region, but hits and damage to energy infrastructure facilities were not recorded.

"At the same time, the enemy continues to terrorize the front-line and border areas. As a result of the shelling in Donetsk region, six settlements were de-energized. Some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions also remained without electricity," the ministry informed.

In addition, due to previous shelling, some consumers in Zaporizhia, Kherson and Chernihiv regions are left without electricity.

Repair crews work where the security situation allows.

"During the day, it was possible to return the light for 23,800 consumers," the Ministry of Energy stated.

According to the department, as of May 30, the situation with the generation and consumption of electricity in the country remains stable and controlled. The electricity produced is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. There is no deficiency in the system.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

18:48 30.05.2023
Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

15:29 30.05.2023
Several backbone high-voltage power lines disconnected in Ukraine, reasons being investigated – Ukrenergo

Several backbone high-voltage power lines disconnected in Ukraine, reasons being investigated – Ukrenergo

15:04 30.05.2023
DTEK reports emergency power outages all over country due to frequency decrease in energy system

DTEK reports emergency power outages all over country due to frequency decrease in energy system

10:35 30.05.2023
DTEK manufactures seven mining machines in four months

DTEK manufactures seven mining machines in four months

18:56 29.05.2023
DTEK Grids restores power supply to 81,000 families in Ukraine's three regions last week

DTEK Grids restores power supply to 81,000 families in Ukraine's three regions last week

16:09 23.05.2023
Ukraine, Germany to conduct energy audit of Ukrainian communities for EUR 2 mln

Ukraine, Germany to conduct energy audit of Ukrainian communities for EUR 2 mln

10:55 23.05.2023
DTEK in RES development focuses on market model without feed-in tariff - DTEK RES head

DTEK in RES development focuses on market model without feed-in tariff - DTEK RES head

20:35 22.05.2023
Tylihulska WPP's first stage launched into operation to generate almost 400,000 kWh of electricity per year – DTEK

Tylihulska WPP's first stage launched into operation to generate almost 400,000 kWh of electricity per year – DTEK

18:46 22.05.2023
DTEK intends to complete construction of another 384 MW of Tylihulska WPP, build 650 MW Poltava WPP – DTEK RES head

DTEK intends to complete construction of another 384 MW of Tylihulska WPP, build 650 MW Poltava WPP – DTEK RES head

17:53 22.05.2023
DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

AD

HOT NEWS

Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

Several backbone high-voltage power lines disconnected in Ukraine, reasons being investigated – Ukrenergo

DTEK reports emergency power outages all over country due to frequency decrease in energy system

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine from June 5 to September 15 bans export of sugar

Govt launches second stage of eRestoration program for destroyed housing compensation – Shmyhal

Fighter and tank manufacturer BAE Systems may open production facilities in Ukraine

Economy Ministry proposes to increase minimum wage to UAH 7,651 from 2024

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

Ukraine sows spring grains on almost 97% targeted area – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Kolomoisky, following Boholiubov, refuses to testify in High Court of London – PrivatBank

DTEK Energy machine builders produce first 30 railcars after relocation for DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia mines

AD
AD
AD
AD