Part of consumers in five regions de-energized in Ukraine due to bad weather, shelling – Ministry of Energy

As of May 30, dozens of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions were de-energized due to bad weather, and some consumers in four more regions of the country were de-energized due to enemy shelling.

"The situation in the energy system as of May 30: the electricity produced is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Due to bad weather, dozens of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions have been de-energized," the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to it, in particular, 31 settlements were left without power supply in Dnipropetrovsk region, and 12 in Zaporizhia region.

As the department said, on Tuesday night, the enemy launched a massive UAV strike, in particular on Kyiv region, but hits and damage to energy infrastructure facilities were not recorded.

"At the same time, the enemy continues to terrorize the front-line and border areas. As a result of the shelling in Donetsk region, six settlements were de-energized. Some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions also remained without electricity," the ministry informed.

In addition, due to previous shelling, some consumers in Zaporizhia, Kherson and Chernihiv regions are left without electricity.

Repair crews work where the security situation allows.

"During the day, it was possible to return the light for 23,800 consumers," the Ministry of Energy stated.

According to the department, as of May 30, the situation with the generation and consumption of electricity in the country remains stable and controlled. The electricity produced is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. There is no deficiency in the system.