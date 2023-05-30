Economy

10:35 30.05.2023

DTEK manufactures seven mining machines in four months

Economy
In the first four months of 2023, the machine builders of the DTEK energy holding manufactured seven new combines and almost 300,000 spare parts to support Ukrainian coal mining.

"DTEK Energy machine builders continue to meet the needs of Ukrainian miners for equipment. In wartime conditions, this makes it possible to maintain the pace and volume of coal production necessary for the sustainable operation of Ukrainian thermal power plants," the energy holding said in a press release.

In total, in January-April, DTEK Energy machine-building enterprises manufactured 290 units of mining equipment and almost 292,000 spare parts and components.

"One of the key ones for miners and meeting the needs of Ukrainian coal mining is the RH220 tunneling machine of the ultra-modern technical level. This is the first such model made this year, and the second in general," the company noted.

As DTEK said, the new equipment is more powerful and reliable than its predecessors and is equipped with a remote control for the safe work of miners.

"In the near future, the newest roadheader will meet the needs of one of the DTEK Energy mines in Dnipropetrovsk region," the energy holding informed.

Tags: #energy #dtek

