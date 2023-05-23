Economy

14:08 23.05.2023

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

1 min read
European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission allocates another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.

The corresponding announcement on Tuesday in Brussels was made by representative of the European Commission Dana Spinant.

She said, this is the fourth disbursement of the Macro-Financial Assistance Plus package, which totals EUR 18 billion this year. This assistance will help Ukraine maintain macroeconomic stability and rebuild critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia during the war of aggression against Ukraine, Spinant said.

Tags: #european_commission

