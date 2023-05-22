Economy

18:46 22.05.2023

DTEK intends to complete construction of another 384 MW of Tylihulska WPP, build 650 MW Poltava WPP – DTEK RES head

2 min read
DTEK intends to complete construction of another 384 MW of Tylihulska WPP, build 650 MW Poltava WPP – DTEK RES head

After the commissioning of the first stage of Tylihulska wind power plant (WPP) with a capacity of 114 MW, DTEK Energy Holding intends to implement a number of projects for the construction of wind power plants, in particular in the Poltava region, Head of DTEK RES Oleksandr Selischev said.

"If there is support from our equipment manufacturers (Vestas), we plan to build another 384 MW of Tylihulska wind power plant. We understand that these MW are very necessary for the country. For this, we need to find EUR 450 million," he said at a press conference on opening of the first stage of Tylihulska WPP on May 19.

According to him, the company is working with trade and export agencies, relevant foundations and banks in search of funds.

"I think it will take three to six months to resolve this issue," Selischev said, specifying that Rinat Akhmetov, the DTEK owner, plans to allocate approximately 30% of the funding for the construction of Tylihulska WPP.

In addition, the head of DTEK RES said the company, in anticipation of financing, is preparing to resolve logistics issues, in particular, large components of wind turbines, decisions are being made to complete part of the infrastructure work this summer, "but the issue of financing comes to the fore."

"There is a team, we are ready to build with Vestas [a turbine manufacturer], FairWind (a wind turbine installation and maintenance company). Everyone is ready to participate. There is a technical resource," the head of DTEK RES said.

In addition, he said that together with Ukrenergo, the company is working on a feasibility study for Tylihulska WPP-2 project with a capacity of 70 MW, and in 2023 it has also started developing the project for the construction of Poltava WPP with a capacity of 650 MW.

"We are actively working on wind monitoring for Poltava WPP, we are looking for land, that is, we have actively entered this first phase of the project. By the end of next year, we will finish the development, in 2025 or a little later we will build the WPP itself," Selischev said.

As reported, in the middle of May, DTEK launched the last, 19th wind turbine of the first stage of Tylihulska WPP 114 MW. During the war, 13 of the 19 turbines were built, and the company managed to build six more before a full-scale invasion.

Tags: #energy #dtek

