Teofipol Energy Company to produce biomethane

The Teofipol Energy Company LLC, part of the Ukraine 2001 agricultural holding, intends to modernize its biogas plant and set up biomethane production, the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (UABIO) announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Teofipol Energy Company... produces 107,410 cubic meters of biogas per day. The plans are to produce biomethane. The company is already working on converting a biogas plant into a biomethane plant with a capacity of 6,000 cubic meters of biomethane per hour," the association said.

According to UABIO, the 26 MW(e) biogas complex currently produces 107,410 cubic meters of biogas per day, being the leader in this indicator in Ukraine and one of the largest complexes in Europe.

The association recalled that the enterprise was built within five years, in particular, the first stage of 5.1 MW in 2017 with raw materials in the form of waste from the production of the Teofipol sugar plant – sugar beet pulp.

In 2018, the second stage of the biogas complex with a capacity of 10.5 MW (el) was launched. "The use of high-load reactor technology with a content of 16% dry matter in the raw substrate made it possible to significantly reduce the size of the fermenters and, accordingly, the amount of capital costs. Another feature was the use of silage corn mono-substrate as a raw material, which made the biogas complex unique on a global scale," the UABIO said.

The association said that the third and fourth phases of the construction of the plant with a capacity of 6 MW (el) and 4.5 MW (el), respectively, were subsequently implemented. For the third stage, the enterprise uses grain straw as a raw material, for the fourth – a unique straw processing technology.

In addition, the company has built and operates a modern bioethanol plant and exports the produced bioethanol to the EU countries.