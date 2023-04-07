Press Conferences

14:43 07.04.2023

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

2 min read
Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

The blocking of the issue of biomethane export to Europe by the Ministries of Finance and Energy threatens the development of this market and harms the national interests of Ukraine, said Heorhiy Heletukha, chairman of the board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine.

"I assure you that those five plants (scheduled to open in 2023) that think about the production of biomethane will change their mind about producing it if they are not allowed to export. But, unfortunately, this becomes a real threat," he said at a press conference of the Global 100% RE Ukraine platform on signing a cooperation agreement with German renewable energy associations at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He explained that in order to export biomethane, which, according to him, the first projects for the production of this renewable gas are currently working on, it is necessary to make several technical amendments to the regulatory framework, in particular, add the word "biomethane" to the mandate of the energy customs, and also provide for in the resolution on the ban on the export of natural gas the possibility of exporting biomethane.

"We turned to the government, we thought we would quickly solve everything, because these are technical things, but the first answer of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance is as follows: we do not believe that the export of biomethane during the war is expedient, this affects the energy security of the country," he said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that future biomethane production accounts for a too small share against the background of natural gas consumption to threaten energy security.

"Even if these five plants had already opened, they would have produced about 20 million cubic meters per year, and we consume 20 billion cubic meters. That is, we are talking about one tenth of a percent that we want to export," the expert said.

In his opinion, with this approach, if it does not change, "we will kill the industry that has not yet been born."

At the same time, he specified that the advantage of the European market over the Ukrainian one lies in its premium nature, which makes biomethane production projects profitable.

Tags: #export #conference #biomethane

MORE ABOUT

16:25 07.04.2023
German Green Investment Fund for Ukraine may start work this year - Director of Global 100% RE Ukraine

German Green Investment Fund for Ukraine may start work this year - Director of Global 100% RE Ukraine

15:53 07.04.2023
Some pilot projects to create energy-independent communities can be launched in Ukraine – head of Global 100% RE Ukraine platform

Some pilot projects to create energy-independent communities can be launched in Ukraine – head of Global 100% RE Ukraine platform

20:34 06.04.2023
Ukraine reduces area under vineyards by 23.3% in 2022 - Ukrsadvinprom

Ukraine reduces area under vineyards by 23.3% in 2022 - Ukrsadvinprom

19:40 28.03.2023
Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

16:47 28.03.2023
Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons – poll

Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons – poll

11:10 28.03.2023
Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons - poll

Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons - poll

19:55 27.03.2023
Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

20:25 24.03.2023
US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

11:30 24.03.2023
European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

16:50 21.03.2023
Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Return to International Organization of Wine will accelerate recognition and promotion of Ukrainian wine in world - Ukrsadvinprom

Prosecutor General's Office investigates 11 cases of ecocide committed since start of war

Farmers ask authorities to extend 5-7-9 lending program for spring sowing season

Ukrainian-Polish art project "War through prism of art" presented in Kyiv

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

AD
AD
AD
AD