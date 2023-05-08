Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

Epicenter K will purchase the first batch of armored demining vehicles for $1 million as part of the UNITED24 platform's Humanitarian Demining initiative, the group's press service reported.

"We continue the mission we have chosen to save people's lives. Every day, people, children, employees of the State Emergencies Service die in mined fields. Therefore, we, as representatives of big business, were the first to support the important Humanitarian Demining initiative," founder and head of Epicenter K Halyna Hereha said.

She recalled that according to Mines Advisory Group, the area of mined territories in Ukraine is almost 200,000 square meters, and employees of the State Emergencies Service daily deactivate about 1,500 ammunition units. According to experts, the complete demining of Ukrainian territories after the war will take decades.

"The new direction announced by the UNITED24 platform will become extremely important and strategic. Armored cars will help specialists liberate our land faster and more safely and help people return to a peaceful happy life," she added.

As reported, Epicenter K supported Olena Zelenska's initiative to purchase resuscitation vehicles through UNITED24, donating 50 ambulances worth UAH 133.5 million to doctors.