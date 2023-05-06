Economy

11:39 06.05.2023

BlackRock to support Ukraine Rebuilding Fund

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the management of the world's largest asset management company BlackRock.

"The parties discussed the details of the creation of an investment fund to restore the economy of Ukraine with the involvement of public and private capital," the press service of the Office of the President said.

Ukraine's Economy Ministry signed an agreement with BlackRock Financial Market Advisory on providing support services to the Ukraine Development Fund on the results of the meeting.

The main goal of the fund's creation is to attract private and public capital for implementing large-scale business projects in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said at the meeting that truly large and strategic private capital in volumes that would correspond to the country's scale and capabilities has never come to Ukraine over the time of its independence.

"This will be a strong signal of strengthening the investment climate. It is important not only for our people, our society, but also for business, entrepreneurs abroad. Today is a historic moment because, since the very first days of independence, we have not had such huge investment cases in Ukraine. We are proud that we can initiate such a process," the head of state said.

He also said that for the transparency and success of the project implementation, Ukraine attracts the best financial and consulting organizations in the world — BlackRock, JP Morgan, McKinsey.

Zelenskyy said that the creation and launch of the fund would make it possible to attract capital and start the active reconstruction of the country's economy and the creation of new enterprises immediately after the cessation of active hostilities.

"We will be able to offer interesting projects to invest in energy, security, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, medicine, IT, and many other areas. We want global partners to come who can provide us with large investments," he said.

"This is a historic moment, perhaps the greatest opportunity to bring the private and public sectors together at a time when technical innovation can be a catalyst for further development. I think that you will be able to contribute to the global economy, use innovation," Vice Chairman of BlackRock Philipp Michael Hildebrand, who is a member of the firm's Global Executive Committee, said.

