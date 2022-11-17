Investments

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

As an anchor investor, Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest will invest $500 million in one of the investment funds aimed at green energy, which is now setting up by BlackRock to reconstruct Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Now there should be the first anchors, which will invest the first hundreds of millions of dollars and show by their real actions that they believe in Ukraine. There is an Australian multibillionaire, the second richest person in Australia, Andrew Forrest, the founder of Fortescue, one of the largest mining companies in the world, one of the largest investors in hydrogen technology, has committed to invest the first $500 million in one of the funds that BlackRock is currently setting up," Shurma said.

According to him, it is still difficult to name the size of the fund exactly, but it is estimated at starting from $25 billion to $100 billion.

