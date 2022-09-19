Investments

13:26 19.09.2022

Zelensky discusses possibility of attracting investments to Ukraine with BlackRock CEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a talk with Chairman and CEO of the world's largest investment company BlackRock, Larry Fink. They discussed the possibility of attracting public and private investments to Ukraine, Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"Our country is interested in the arrival of global capital, which will create new jobs and develop the economy. We are able and want to restore a normal investment climate," Zelensky wrote.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky and Fink discussed how BlackRock's Financial Markets Advisory department can provide pro bono advice to the Ukrainian government on the creation of a Recovery Fund to support the Ukrainian economy.

"This could include advice on the structure, investment process, governance and use of proceeds for a fund. The goal of the fund would be to create opportunity for both public and private investors to participate in reconstructing and rejuvenating the market economy in Ukraine by delivering fair and just returns to investors," the press service said.

"The investment attractiveness of our country is of particular importance. It's important to me that a structure like this be successful for all parties involved," Zelensky said.

