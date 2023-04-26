Zelenskyy calls on Italian business to invest in Ukrainian economy based on new security standards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via video link to the participants of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine (Rome), called on Italian businesses to invest in the Ukrainian economy based on new security standards.

As the president said, Ukraine and its partners will have to prepare the most ambitious economic project of modernity in Europe this year, in particular, the project of restoring Ukraine.

"Europe has not seen such destruction since the Second World War, which Russia brought to Ukraine. But it was after that war that Europe saw what real recovery gives and what growth it brings. We are now on the threshold of no less opportunities. There is a demand for new standards in the world security so that every country can defend itself against any manifestations of aggression. We in Ukraine are creating such security standards," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state called on representatives of Italian business and investors to join the restoration of Ukraine based on new security standards in five key sectors: energy, construction, technology, access to global markets and cooperation in pharmaceuticals and rehabilitation of people.

Referring to the energy sector, Zelenskyy said now everything must be done so that the enemy no longer has a theoretical opportunity to break the Ukrainian energy sector. The answer to this can only be its transformation and decentralization of energy generation.

"The more renewable energy generators, the more sustainable the system. The more sources of energy supplies, the more reliably each city, community and family is provided. Italy is one of the leaders in the creation of smart grids. I urge your companies to develop Ukrainian networks together. Do not forget that in the short term Ukrainian networks will be EU networks," he said.

The president also said Ukraine has an enormous need to restore infrastructure on a new basis of security, in connection with which he invited Italian companies to plan, design and build together with the Ukrainians.

In addition, he called on Italy to invest in the production of military equipment in Ukraine, which it receives from partners, in particular, marine drones, UAVs, and others.

According to the president, Ukraine will be assisted in processing its own resources with subsequent entry into the global market, which, in turn, will help replace Russia-based companies.

Finally, the latest example of cooperation between Ukraine and Italy can be pharmaceuticals and the rehabilitation of people affected by the war.

Ukraine is a huge market for pharmaceutical products. Localization of production gives us large benefits. But the war has given a new level to this industry – it's about people who need rehabilitation after injuries and about those whose lives are poisoned by post-traumatic disorders. We will work on this in Ukraine together with the best representatives in the world. Ukraine has a unique experience in protecting the state and people in the face of aggression. We invite Italy to build a new security together with us, we invite your business, investments and experience to come to Ukraine now," Zelenskyy said.