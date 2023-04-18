Economy

10:29 18.04.2023

COMFY store will open in Prospekt shopping center in June 2023 - Arricano

The COMFY chain of household appliances and electronics stores will open a new store in the Prospekt shopping center in June 2023, the Arricano press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to a release, COMFY has proven itself well in the RayON shopping mall, the CITY MALL shopping mall and the Soniachna Halereya (Sun Gallery) shopping mall. After opening in the Prospekt shopping center, this retailer will be represented in all Arricano shopping centers.

"COMFY is the undisputed market leader in household appliances and electronics with a high level of loyalty from our visitors, which has been formed thanks to a wide range of home gadgets, an omnichannel shopping experience and the reputation of a socially responsible company. The brand has been a partner of Arricano for over 13 years and has its own offices in three of our shopping malls. COMFY has already signed a lease agreement and is preparing for the grand opening in the company's fourth shopping center - Prospekt shopping mall," said Denys Kornuta, the director of the Arricano retail space department.

The COMFY store will be located on the second floor of the shopping center on an area of 1,290 sq m. The new location will feature the widest product matrix from large household appliances to popular smartphones and game consoles. The new COMFY store will open in the Prospekt shopping center in June this year.

The press service added that since the beginning of the year, Arricano has been steadily strengthening its trade centers with the leading Ukrainian retailers. Since January 2023, some 15 new agreements have been signed to open stores in Arricano shopping centers. The pool of tenants includes MEGASPORT, Diverse, Sribny Vik, GIULIA, Marmalade Jack, FAMO, Duna, Discounterra, Redi, GLO, Maritel, Quality and others.

Arricano Real Estate Plc specializes in the construction of shopping and entertainment centers and is one of the leading developers in the Ukrainian real estate market. It owns and manages five shopping centers in the country with a total area of 147,600 square meters, namely RayON and Prospekt in Kyiv, Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, City Mall in Zaporizhia. The company also owns 49.9% in Sky Mall (Kyiv) and land plots for the further construction of three facilities that are at the design stage. The company is also building the Lukyanivka trade center in Kyiv.

The net income of Arricano Real Estate Plc for 2021 was $37.9 million, which is 1.8 times more than in 2020.

As of April 2023, the shareholders of Arricano Real Estate Plc are Retail Real Estate O.U. together with Dragon Capital Investments Limited, Deltamax Group O.U., Yuriy Pold and Rauno Teder. The total stake of Teder is 70.86%.

Until February 24, the COMFY chain consisted of 97 stores. As of November 4, COMFY has 81 stores.

The owner of the network is Comfy Trade LLC (Dnipro). According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the owner of Comfy Trade is Comfy Holdings Limited (Cyprus), the ultimate beneficiaries are Svitlana Hutsul and Stanyslav Ronis.

