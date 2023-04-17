Economy

19:29 17.04.2023

Farmers to receive 15% compensation for cost of non-GMO soybean seeds

1 min read

 A project initiated by the Donau Soja Organisation has started in Ukraine, the purpose of which is to show the advantages of original soybean seeds over genetically modified ones.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, within the project, small farms growing soybeans from original seeds will receive 15% compensation for purchased original certified soybean seeds for the 2023 sowing campaign.

Agrarians with a total land bank of up to 1,000 hectares, whose ultimate beneficial owners are citizens of Ukraine, can take part in the project.

Farmers will also be provided with agronomic support from the specialists of the Association as part of the implementation of the Protein Partnership program.

Donau Soja expressed hope that the program would encourage Ukrainian farmers to grow non-GM soybeans and help develop the potential of small farmers.

Tags: #support #farmers

