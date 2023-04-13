World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

The World Bank will provide an additional $200 million to Ukraine to restore the energy sector, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"In Washington, an agreement was signed with World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde. The restoration of Ukraine begins this year, and energy is one of our priorities. The funds raised from the World Bank will be used to restore the network and heat supply systems in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and the cities of Chernihiv region," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, at the meeting with representatives of the World Bank, the parties discussed joint work within the framework of the interagency donor coordination platform.

"Together with the World Bank, we are preparing to implement a project to insure war risks for foreign investment. It is a key tool to attract these investments now, without waiting for the end of the war," the prime minister wrote.