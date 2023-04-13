Economy

09:19 13.04.2023

World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

1 min read
World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

The World Bank will provide an additional $200 million to Ukraine to restore the energy sector, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"In Washington, an agreement was signed with World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde. The restoration of Ukraine begins this year, and energy is one of our priorities. The funds raised from the World Bank will be used to restore the network and heat supply systems in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and the cities of Chernihiv region," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, at the meeting with representatives of the World Bank, the parties discussed joint work within the framework of the interagency donor coordination platform.

"Together with the World Bank, we are preparing to implement a project to insure war risks for foreign investment. It is a key tool to attract these investments now, without waiting for the end of the war," the prime minister wrote.

Tags: #ukraine #world_bank #energy_sector

MORE ABOUT

12:23 12.04.2023
Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

10:24 12.04.2023
IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

09:57 12.04.2023
Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

12:09 11.04.2023
Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

17:57 10.04.2023
Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

17:20 10.04.2023
Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

10:50 07.04.2023
Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

16:17 06.04.2023
Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

14:58 06.04.2023
World Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 0.5%

World Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 0.5%

19:14 05.04.2023
UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Akhmetov will allocate $1.5 mln to create plan for recovery of Mariupol within Mariupol.Reborn initiative – SCM

RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

EVA launches its own courier service in Kyiv

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

AD
AD
AD
AD