Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

NPC Ukrenergo held the first auction for the distribution of the capacity of interstate networks for the export of electricity to Moldova on the day of delivery on April 11 after its resumption on Friday, April 8.

"According to the results of the auction, 51% (330 out of 650 MW) of all available network bandwidth in this direction was distributed among four participants," the company reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the Ukrenergo auction platform, the state-owned energy trader ECU booked the most capacity – 150 MW per hour. In addition, PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo booked 100 MW of section per hour, D. Trading 50 MW each, and Artlex-Energy 30 MW each.

The price of the section was UAH 0 per MW.

As Ukrenergo said, an auction will be held on Monday for the distribution of 80 MW of interstate cross-section capacity towards Poland on the delivery date of April 12.

In addition, the possibility of opening exports to Slovakia is being agreed.

"Given the war in Ukraine and the risks associated with it, access to interstate sections is distributed only for a short period at daily auctions," Ukrenergo said.