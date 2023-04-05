Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in March reached the highest indicator of transportation in export traffic over the past year - 5.3 million tonnes (73.4% more) compared to the same period last year and 4% more versus February indicators, Valeriy Tkachev, Deputy Director of the Commercial Work Department at Ukrzaliznytsia, said at a meeting of the Export Promotion Office on Wednesday.

In general, according to him, in the first quarter, the company transported 15.5 million tonnes of cargo (44.7% of the total volume) in export traffic, which is 6.9 million tonnes (30.6%) less than for the same period in 2022, taking into account the indicators of the pre-war January-February.

In the structure of export traffic in March, most of all falls on grain cargoes - 2.5 million tonnes (47%), second place - iron and manganese ore - 1.7 million tonnes (33%), third place is occupied by ferrous metals - 0.4 million tonnes (6%).

Positive dynamics in iron and manganese ore was traced throughout the first quarter. This is due to the gradual resumption of metallurgical production in Europe and the reduction in gas prices.

In addition, he said that in March Ukrzaliznytsia also reached a record high export of cement - 80,000 tonnes (51% more compared to February), vegetable oil - 133,000 tonnes (7.3% more), and ferrous metals - 357,000 tonnes (11.1% more).

At the same time, Tkachev noted that amid growth in all directions, only grain exports were declining: in March they fell by 14.4% (418,000 tonnes less) versus February. If in the direction of the western passages exports increased by 45,000 tonnes, to 917,000 tonnes, then in the direction of ports it decreased by 334,000 tonnes, to 1.59 million tonnes.

He also said that in April the loading of grain cargoes continued to decline and, according to the results of the first four days of the month, had already fallen to 78,000 tonnes, which is the lowest figure since the beginning of this year.

In addition, Tkachev said that in January-March 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia increased the volume of transportation of most cargoes, reaching the best indicators in March during the martial law in the country.

In general, according to Tkachev, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 34.7 million tonnes of cargo in the first quarter, which is 22.1 million tonnes less than in the same period last year. At the same time, the statistics take into account the indicators of pre-war January-February 2022, when the volume of traffic was much higher, the deputy director of the company's department noted.