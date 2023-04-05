Economy

09:48 05.04.2023

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and Vice Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany Robert Habeck signed a joint Statement of Intent, expanding the directions of the German-Ukrainian energy partnership with a focus on the development of green technologies and energy recovery.

"Germany is a truly great friend of Ukraine, and today we are deepening our partnership, opening up great opportunities for cooperation and restoration of the energy sector," Haluschenko said after signing the document in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said that cooperation is expected at the level of not only governments but also businesses.

"It is very important that German companies are interested in investing and implementing energy projects in Ukraine. I am sure that the result of this cooperation will be a Ukrainian sustainable and independent energy system and the creation in Ukraine of a large energy hub for all the Europe," Ukraine's minister of energy said.

As the ministry said in a press release, Habeck expressed admiration for how Ukraine managed to maintain the energy system in the face of unprecedented Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities last winter and reaffirmed Germany's full support for the Ukrainian people.

The Ministry of Energy said that in the signed document, the parties agreed to expand the partnership in restoring the energy infrastructure, promoting the sustainability of the energy sector, and expanding the use of renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, and green hydrogen.

In addition, the partnership involves cooperation in the field of energy saving through energy efficiency, de-carbonization, and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions to speed up the transition to clean energy, as well as supporting structural changes in the coal regions of Ukraine, in particular, the implementation of just transition projects and green projects in these regions.

