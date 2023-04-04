Economy

16:09 04.04.2023

DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

3 min read
DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

As part of preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024, the operator of the electricity distribution system DTEK Kyiv Grids expects to repair and upgrade 832 power facilities, including 12 high-voltage substations, and 100 km of overhead and cable lines, CEO of the company Denys Bondar has said.

"We must conduct a full audit of our equipment that has come under fire. We must repair the destroyed equipment and create an emergency reserve, which will allow us to successfully go through the next winter, probably no less difficult than the current one. New shelling is possible, new restrictions due to wear and tear of networks that have arisen during this winter period," Bondar said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, all the required restoration steps are planned to be made at the expense of the investment program of approximately UAH 750 million.

"Due to the regrouping of equipment, the development of new schemes and the use of repaired equipment, we will complete all the scope of work for this year. The investment program was approved in December. We included the objects that came under fire in this program and will re-equip at its expense. The size of the program is UAH 750 million, it is about the same as last year," he said.

In addition, the head of the network operator added that the company also receives international humanitarian assistance, in particular cable products and switches.

At the same time, summing up the results of this winter, Bondar said that in preparation for it, the company managed to upgrade 727 energy facilities, including 11 high-voltage substations, and 126 km of lines, which contributed to the provision of energy supply to the city of Kyiv.

At the same time, the CEO said that during the winter period, the company managed to align the schedules of hourly disconnections of consumers, which were applied during 124 days out of 180 days of the heating season. Also, DTEK Kyiv Grids ensured the operation of their information resources, despite the fact that the number of calls, in particular to the call center, increased 2.5 times at the beginning of 2023, to 1.8 million, and the number of chatbot users increased 5 times to 758,000.

At the same time, the CEO of the company said that the number of accidents in networks during 2022 increased by a third to 5,100. At the same time, 348 accidents arose directly due to the shelling of Russian aggressors and more than 500 due to constant switching on/off of power supply due to the need to apply power supply restrictions. According to him, as a result of missile attacks in Kyiv during the heating season, emergency blackouts were introduced 14 times to prevent large-scale destruction of the power system.

DTEK Kyiv Grids services 1.2 million residential customers and 29,000 business customers in Kyiv, employs 1,712 people.

Tags: #energy #dtek

MORE ABOUT

15:34 04.04.2023
EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

15:35 03.04.2023
Energy system operates with power reserve, fully covers consumption growth - Ukrenergo

Energy system operates with power reserve, fully covers consumption growth - Ukrenergo

14:24 03.04.2023
Ukraine mulling issue of opening electricity exports to Europe – Minister of Energy

Ukraine mulling issue of opening electricity exports to Europe – Minister of Energy

19:15 29.03.2023
Ukrenergo expands list of EU countries to receive emergency assistance with electricity

Ukrenergo expands list of EU countries to receive emergency assistance with electricity

11:25 29.03.2023
Emergency blackouts due to bad weather introduced in Kyiv

Emergency blackouts due to bad weather introduced in Kyiv

20:40 28.03.2023
DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

16:53 24.03.2023
Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

14:31 24.03.2023
Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

13:54 22.03.2023
DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

10:28 21.03.2023
DTEK extends period for partial redemption of DTEK Energy eurobonds

DTEK extends period for partial redemption of DTEK Energy eurobonds

AD

HOT NEWS

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine mulling issue of opening electricity exports to Europe – Minister of Energy

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

LATEST

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine needs hundreds of billions for rapid recovery - Zelenskyy

Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

Mission East, Neo-Eco Ukraine to analyze destruction of villages in Mykolaiv region with view to their further green reconstruction

Ukraine year exports sugar 4.8 times more in 7 months of current marketing year than in full previous one – Ukrtsukor

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD