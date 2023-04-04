Economy

12:08 04.04.2023

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

2 min read
The deficit of the state budget of Ukraine in March 2023 decreased to UAH 59.2 billion from UAH 88.8 billion in February, including the general fund to UAH 72.6 billion from UAH 93.2 billion, the Ministry of Finance reported.

The Ministry of Finance, citing the recent data of the State Treasury, clarified that the cash expenditures of the state budget increased to UAH 300.8 billion in March from UAH 252.9 billion in February and UAH 193.7 billion in January.

However, in terms of the general fund, they remained at the level of UAH 225.2 billion compared to UAH 226.7 billion in February, which, however, is higher than UAH 183.6 billion in January.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in March 2023, revenues to the general fund of the state budget increased to UAH 152.2 billion from UAH 132.2 billion in February and UAH 104.4 billion in January, although international grant assistance even decreased slightly, to UAH 45.8 billion compared to UAH 51.4 billion in February, but was more than January's UAH 36.6 billion.

Excluding grant financing, state budget revenues in March increased to UAH 106.4 billion from UAH 80.8 billion in February and UAH 67.8 billion in January.

In general, for the first quarter of this year, the cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 747.4 billion, including the general fund - UAH 635.5 billion, or 88.7% of the plan.

For the first three months, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 220.3 billion, including the general fund - UAH 244.7 billion against the deficit of UAH 467.9 billion planned for the general fund.

As reported, on January 21, the Verkhovna Rada increased the expenditures of the 2023 state budget by UAH 487 billion, and revenues by UAH 61 billion, which led to an increase in the deficit by UAH 419 billion.

Tags: #budget #finance

