Economy

15:35 03.04.2023

Energy system operates with power reserve, fully covers consumption growth - Ukrenergo

Electricity generation is sufficient to cover consumption, despite its growth due to cold weather and the end of the heating season in some regions, NPC Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, a sufficient reserve of power is maintained in the energy system, according to an update of the company on the Telegram channel on Monday.

They also noted that there are no restrictions in Ukrenergo's grids, and the company's dispatch center does not apply consumer disconnection in any area.

At the same time, according to Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, cited on the ministry's Telegram channel, as of Monday morning, due to bad weather, about 2,000 subscribers were de-energized in Kyiv region and 3,800 in Odesa region.

He added that the repair teams were working on restoring power supply, adding that over the past 24 hours power supply had been restored to about 8,000 subscribers in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Ukrenergo also noted that the difficult situation with power supply remains in the regions along the front line, where settlements are constantly shelled by the Russians and the power supply grids are damaged.

"In particular, in Donetsk region, the Russians shelled the energy infrastructure. As a result, there were local power outages. The resumption of power is complicated by the security situation in these regions," the company explained.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

