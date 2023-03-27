Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

The Support Ukraine's Reforms for Governance (SURGe) project, funded by the Government of Canada, will provide expert support to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine on recovery, regional development and decentralization issues.

According to the press service of the ministry, the corresponding memorandum of cooperation was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov and Director of SURGe Tawnia Sanford Ammar.

According to the report, the project will begin work in the five regions most affected by the Russian invasion.

SURGe experts will work with the ministry to create a new effective model for regional development, and will also help establish Community Reform Support Offices. The project will also support investment management and monitoring of their use, digitalization, corruption prevention, and spatial planning reform.

SURGe is an international technical assistance project implemented by Alinea International and funded by the Canadian government.