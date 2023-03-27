Economy

15:56 27.03.2023

Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

1 min read
Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

The Support Ukraine's Reforms for Governance (SURGe) project, funded by the Government of Canada, will provide expert support to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine on recovery, regional development and decentralization issues.

According to the press service of the ministry, the corresponding memorandum of cooperation was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov and Director of SURGe Tawnia Sanford Ammar.

According to the report, the project will begin work in the five regions most affected by the Russian invasion.

SURGe experts will work with the ministry to create a new effective model for regional development, and will also help establish Community Reform Support Offices. The project will also support investment management and monitoring of their use, digitalization, corruption prevention, and spatial planning reform.

SURGe is an international technical assistance project implemented by Alinea International and funded by the Canadian government.

Tags: #canadа #reforms #project

MORE ABOUT

18:58 17.03.2023
upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

20:14 07.03.2023
Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

19:00 27.02.2023
Some 72,000 donors raise CAD 52 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine through Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation

Some 72,000 donors raise CAD 52 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine through Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation

13:02 06.02.2023
First Canadian Leopard for Ukraine already arrived in Poland

First Canadian Leopard for Ukraine already arrived in Poland

13:42 04.02.2023
Canada imposes sanctions against 38 individuals, 16 legal entities from Russia

Canada imposes sanctions against 38 individuals, 16 legal entities from Russia

11:51 27.01.2023
Canadian Red Cross to additionally send $25 mln in support of government's Prykhystok program – Ambassador

Canadian Red Cross to additionally send $25 mln in support of government's Prykhystok program – Ambassador

18:00 18.01.2023
Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

10:57 02.01.2023
Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

12:55 24.11.2022
Canadian military specialists start training Ukrainian sappers in Poland – Defense Minister

Canadian military specialists start training Ukrainian sappers in Poland – Defense Minister

09:21 29.09.2022
Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

LATEST

Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

President of Ukraine, IAEA Director General meet in Zaporizhia

Metallurgical industry to recover only after ports unblocked – Metinvest commercial director

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

Assets of private pension system grow by 6.8% in 2022

Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

AD
AD
AD
AD