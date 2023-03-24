Economy

14:31 24.03.2023

Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

2 min read
Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

Starting from October 2022 and as of March 23, 2023, up to 5 GW of generating capacities remained damaged in the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Ukraine, First Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Vlasenko said at a roundtable talk on Friday at the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services, dedicated to distributed generation.

"Starting from October 24, thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage facilities were shelled, and in general, 24 generation facilities were shelled during this period, most of them multiple times," Vlasenko said.

According to him, to date, 19 power units of TPPs with a total capacity of 3.3 GW, four power units of TPPs with a capacity of 1.1 GW and eight hydroelectric units of HPPs with a capacity of 0.54 GW remain damaged in the energy system.

"In addition, part of the generating capacities remains under occupation. These are five TPPs with a total capacity of 10 GW and our largest Zaporizhia NPP with a total capacity of 6 GW," the First Deputy Minister added.

He also informed that at present the Ministry of Energy, together with international organizations, is developing projects for distributed generation in Ukraine, one of which, in particular, provides for the installation of solar power plants in 200,000 Ukrainian households along with energy storage systems that will provide uninterrupted power supply for four hours.

As reported, over the past six months, Russian aggressors have inflicted 15 missile and 18 drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, inflicting extensive and complex damage to power plants of generating companies and key substations of NPC Ukrenergo.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

17:01 20.03.2023
Ukraine to implement number of projects to build energy infrastructure protected from missile attacks by year end - adviser to PM

Ukraine to implement number of projects to build energy infrastructure protected from missile attacks by year end - adviser to PM

13:52 17.03.2023
Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

10:50 17.03.2023
Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

13:20 16.03.2023
The European business association is concerned about non-compliance with market principles and the accumulation of debts in the energy sector

The European business association is concerned about non-compliance with market principles and the accumulation of debts in the energy sector

15:38 13.03.2023
Power supply fully restored in Ukraine, restrictions remain only in Zhytomyr region - Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo

Power supply fully restored in Ukraine, restrictions remain only in Zhytomyr region - Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo

09:47 10.03.2023
DTEK again offers partial redemption of DTEK Energy's eurobonds

DTEK again offers partial redemption of DTEK Energy's eurobonds

20:23 09.03.2023
Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

18:53 09.03.2023
Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

14:29 09.03.2023
We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

15:29 08.03.2023
DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

AD

HOT NEWS

Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

Rada adopts European integration law on strengthening protection of intellectual property rights

LATEST

Ukrhydroenergo head expects extension of current PSO on electricity for public until balanced solution developed

Inclusion of Raiffeisen Bank in list of intl sponsors of war won't affect work of Ukrainian subsidiary

Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

Shurma announces project finance concept created with BlackRock, JPMorgan, McKinsey

Ukraine will create fund for transformation of coal regions - Energy Ministry

NBU head expects approval of EFF program for Ukraine by IMF Executive Board by late March

DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

Ukroboronprom delivers first batch of 122-mm artillery shells to Ukrainian army, produced under domestic technology at foreign facilities

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

AD
AD
AD
AD