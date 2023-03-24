Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

Starting from October 2022 and as of March 23, 2023, up to 5 GW of generating capacities remained damaged in the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Ukraine, First Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Vlasenko said at a roundtable talk on Friday at the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services, dedicated to distributed generation.

"Starting from October 24, thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage facilities were shelled, and in general, 24 generation facilities were shelled during this period, most of them multiple times," Vlasenko said.

According to him, to date, 19 power units of TPPs with a total capacity of 3.3 GW, four power units of TPPs with a capacity of 1.1 GW and eight hydroelectric units of HPPs with a capacity of 0.54 GW remain damaged in the energy system.

"In addition, part of the generating capacities remains under occupation. These are five TPPs with a total capacity of 10 GW and our largest Zaporizhia NPP with a total capacity of 6 GW," the First Deputy Minister added.

He also informed that at present the Ministry of Energy, together with international organizations, is developing projects for distributed generation in Ukraine, one of which, in particular, provides for the installation of solar power plants in 200,000 Ukrainian households along with energy storage systems that will provide uninterrupted power supply for four hours.

As reported, over the past six months, Russian aggressors have inflicted 15 missile and 18 drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, inflicting extensive and complex damage to power plants of generating companies and key substations of NPC Ukrenergo.