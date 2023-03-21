Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated funds for the purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.

"In the field of international cooperation, we are also approving today a resolution on the continuation and necessary funding of the Ukrainian President's initiative Grain from Ukraine. Our country remains one of the guarantors of world food security. Just this week, another vessel was shipped with 30,000 tonnes of humanitarian wheat for Yemen. We are allocating the necessary funds so that the initiative continues," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, these funds will be used to purchase 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn, which will then be delivered as a humanitarian cargo to African countries.

"In total, within the grain initiative, Ukraine has already sent more than 25 million tonnes of agricultural products through the Black Sea ports. And we are counting not only on the continuation, but also on the expansion of this project," he added.