Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the state anti-corruption program for 2023-2025.

According to resolution No. 220 of March 4, the government instructed ministries, other central and local executive authorities, state-owned enterprises, institutions and organizations to submit to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) annually by February 15 and July 15 information on the status of implementation of measures provided for by the state anti-corruption program.

However, the NACP was instructed to ensure approval within the time frame specified by the program: the procedure for coordinating the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy for 2021-2025; the procedure for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy and the implementation of the program; the procedure for the provision by ministries, other central and local executive authorities, state-owned enterprises, institutions and organizations of statistical information on the results of work; provisions on the information system for monitoring the implementation of the state anti-corruption policy.

The NAPC was also instructed to ensure: submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of a draft act on the approval of the personal composition of the coordinating working group on anti-corruption policy; coordination of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy and the implementation of the program; approval by July 1, 2023 of the procedure for publishing on its official website information on the results of monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the state anti-corruption policy for the period before the start of operation of the information system for monitoring the implementation of the state anti-corruption policy; monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy; annual informing the government before April 1 about the results of the implementation of the activities envisaged by the program; submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, the President no later than April 1, 2026 of a national report on the effectiveness of the implementation of the state anti-corruption policy; continuation, together with the concerned authorities, of work with the European Commission in order to obtain budget support for the implementation of the activities envisaged by the program.