Economy

11:07 14.03.2023

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

2 min read
Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the state anti-corruption program for 2023-2025.

According to resolution No. 220 of March 4, the government instructed ministries, other central and local executive authorities, state-owned enterprises, institutions and organizations to submit to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) annually by February 15 and July 15 information on the status of implementation of measures provided for by the state anti-corruption program.

However, the NACP was instructed to ensure approval within the time frame specified by the program: the procedure for coordinating the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy for 2021-2025; the procedure for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy and the implementation of the program; the procedure for the provision by ministries, other central and local executive authorities, state-owned enterprises, institutions and organizations of statistical information on the results of work; provisions on the information system for monitoring the implementation of the state anti-corruption policy.

The NAPC was also instructed to ensure: submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of a draft act on the approval of the personal composition of the coordinating working group on anti-corruption policy; coordination of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy and the implementation of the program; approval by July 1, 2023 of the procedure for publishing on its official website information on the results of monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the state anti-corruption policy for the period before the start of operation of the information system for monitoring the implementation of the state anti-corruption policy; monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy; annual informing the government before April 1 about the results of the implementation of the activities envisaged by the program; submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, the President no later than April 1, 2026 of a national report on the effectiveness of the implementation of the state anti-corruption policy; continuation, together with the concerned authorities, of work with the European Commission in order to obtain budget support for the implementation of the activities envisaged by the program.

Tags: #government #corruption

MORE ABOUT

15:19 14.03.2023
Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

09:36 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

14:22 06.03.2023
BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

20:51 02.03.2023
Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

20:47 02.03.2023
State debt of Ukraine increases by 4.6% in Jan

State debt of Ukraine increases by 4.6% in Jan

17:53 17.02.2023
Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

15:33 08.02.2023
Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

20:31 01.02.2023
Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

17:18 28.01.2023
Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

13:29 24.01.2023
Govt dismisses four dpty ministers in Regional Development, Social Policy, Defense Ministries

Govt dismisses four dpty ministers in Regional Development, Social Policy, Defense Ministries

AD

HOT NEWS

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

LATEST

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

Metinvest hands over 55 mobile shelters to defenders of Bakhmut

Ukroboronprom starts to produce 125 mm shells for tanks

Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

State budget revenues from tourism industry down by almost 31% in 2022 - Tourism Agency

Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

Centravis continues to work at full capacity, attracts customers to recently opened production in Uzhgorod

AD
AD
AD
AD