Power supply fully restored in Ukraine, restrictions remain only in Zhytomyr region - Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo

As of 11.00 on Monday, power supply has been fully restored in Ukraine in all regions affected by the Russian missile attack on March 9, however, restrictions remain for some categories of consumers in Zhytomyr region, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The situation in the energy system after the last massive shelling has been stabilized, generation is operating with a reserve of power. However, restrictions may still apply in some regions due to the repair of grids," Minister Herman Haluschenko is quoted on the ministry's website.

According to the ministry, as of the morning of March 13, all subscribers in problem areas of Kharkiv region were powered, power supply in Mykolaiv region was completely restored.

In turn, as NPC Ukrenergo informed, work continues on Monday in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions to eliminate the consequences of missile attacks on March 9.

At the same time, due to equipment overload, emergency shutdowns operate in some areas of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"In Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, with an increase in consumption during peak hours, it is possible to use hourly outage schedules," the company warned.

In addition, as a result of enemy artillery shelling, grids in the frontline areas of Kharkiv and Kherson regions were damaged - where the security situation allows, repair work continues.

As the company added, the power supply to consumers de-energized due to weather conditions, in particular, gusty winds in Zhytomyr and Sumy regions, also continues.

"In other regions, energy consumption restrictions were not applied, the limits were not brought up. The volumes of electricity produced in the system are sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers," Ukrenergo stressed.