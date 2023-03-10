Ukraine in Jan cuts production of coke by 70% compared to pre-war Jan, but increases by almost 25% compared to Dec 2022

In January of this year, Ukrainian Coke and Chemical Plants reduced the production of gross coke with 6% moisture by 70% compared to the same period last year, to 245,000 tonnes from 807,000 tonnes.

Anatoliy Starovoit, Director General of the Ukrkoks (Dnipro) Coking and Chemical Enterprises Association, told Interfax-Ukraine that 198,000 tonnes of gross coke were produced in December 2022, including 171,000 tonnes of metallurgical coke.

According to him, in January 2023, the production of metallurgical coke in the whole country reached 212,000 tonnes.

Currently Yuzhkoks, Kamet steel, DMZ (Dniprokoks), Zaporizhkoks and coke production at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih are operating.