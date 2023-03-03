Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

There is no shortage of capacity in the power system on Friday, March 3, for the 20th day in a row and is not yet predicted, NPC Ukrenergo said.

According to its daily update on the Telegram channel on Friday, consumption is at the level of a working day and is fully provided by electricity from Ukrainian generation and insignificant imports (only 153 MWh should come from Slovakia during the day, which is 1.5 times lower than yesterday's figure and almost imperceptible in the total daily consumption, measured in several hundred thousand MWh).

As the company indicated, all types of power plants are operating. The amount of available generation capacity contributes to its operational safety.

At the same time, the company notes that there are no grid restrictions in its system that would entail the need to limit consumers in areas. But when the situation in the power system changes and consumption rises sharply, power outages may be applied.

At the same time, in Donetsk region, as a result of Russian shelling, there are damages in the grids of the distribution system operator.