Economy

19:43 28.02.2023

Shmyhal: Ukraine wins not only battle for heat, but also battle for light

1 min read
 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine has passed the most difficult time of the heating season.

"Today is the last day of winter. One and a half month left until the end of the heating season. I can say with confidence that we have passed the most difficult time. We withstood Russia's energy terror and provided Ukrainians' homes with heating supply. Ukraine has won not only the battle for heat, but also the battle for light," he said at a meeting of the government on Tuesday.

There have been no power shortages in the energy system for 17 days in a row, the prime minister said, adding that there will not be any shortages in the near future if there are no massive missile attacks.

Shmyhal also emphasized that in future the country will not only restore what had been damaged, but also modernize, decentralize and make the country's energy system safe.

Tags: #electricity #heat

