Some 72,000 donors CAD 52 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through CUF

As part of the Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine, 52 million Canadian dollars have been raised from 72,000 donors, the press service of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) has reported.

The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal is a joint project of the CUF and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC). For more than a year, the two organizations have been working together to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of assistance provided by Canadian citizens to Ukrainians affected by the war.

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ambassador Yuliya Kovaliv, together with CEO of the CUF Council Victor Hetmanczuk and President of the UCC Alexandra Chyczij, reported on raising funds for humanitarian assistance and its use since February 24, 2022.

Kovaliv thanked for the support on behalf of all Ukrainians.

According to the press release, since February 24, 2022, the Humanitarian Appeal raised more than $52 million from 72,000 donors.

"The generosity of Canadians has made it possible to provide critical assistance to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Unfortunately, the war shows no signs of stopping. We need constant and unwavering support in our mission to help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," the press service quoted Hetmanczuk as saying.

Since February 2022, as part of the Humanitarian Appeal, 300,000 food packages have been delivered to Ukraine, which provided food for 850,000 people in Ukraine, Moldova and Romania. Some 53 tonnes of medicines were sent to more than 790,000 patients.

"The Ukrainian-Canadian community works continuously to support our brothers and sisters in Ukraine in their heroic defense of their homeland from the genocidal war of aggression on the part of Russia. Our community is infinitely grateful to all Canadians for their unwavering, generous support of the Ukrainian people in a difficult time for them," Chyczij said.

Solving the problems of energy uncertainty, 161 generators were donated to hospitals, the families of the dead military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in support of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, 2,000 stoves for cooking and heating in the recently liberated territories. Also 2,000 beds, mattresses, blankets, pillows, bed linen for IDPs; 1,000 pallets of detergents for displaced persons; 1,000 sets of fire-fighting equipment, 10,000 special gloves for rescuers; 330 pallets of personal protective equipment for hospitals were handed over.

Some $1.2 million was transferred for psychological assistance services to the civilian population. Two missions of plastic surgeons were performed. They operated on 44 victims with severe facial injuries, a total of 106 operations. Three missions of humanitarian demining have been implemented.

"This ugly war in Ukraine has displaced more than 16 million people. Violent attacks on civilian infrastructure have damaged power grids and disabled water treatment facilities. One in three households is food insecure. People are hungry and need clean water. I am proud of our cooperation with the CUF. They have rallied the community to raise awareness and raise funds to help vulnerable families. We must redouble our efforts to continue helping those in need," GlobalMedic Executive Director Rahul Singh said.

A total of 20 wound VAC devices for the treatment of wound infections in hospitals in Western Ukraine, as well as consumables, 11 Toyota ambulances for the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were donated.

The CUF has been providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians since 1995.