Economy

16:04 23.02.2023

European Commission proposes to renew trade benefits for Ukraine for a year

1 min read
European Commission proposes to renew trade benefits for Ukraine for a year

The European Commission has proposed on Thursday to renew the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade defense measures on Ukrainian exports to the European Union – known as the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) – for another year.

"This is a continuation of the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's economy and helps alleviate the difficult situation faced by Ukrainian producers and exporters because of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression. The main objective of the ATMs is to support Ukraine, but the measures are also mindful of EU industry concerns," the Commission said in a statement on its website.

To this end, and considering a significant increase in imports of some agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022, the renewed ATMs contain "an expedited safeguard mechanism to protect the Union market if necessary."

The proposal will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union with a view to ensuring seamless transition from the current regime of ATMs to the new one.

Tags: #eu #trade

MORE ABOUT

20:51 22.02.2023
NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

14:09 18.02.2023
European Commission's Head: Military aid to Ukraine needs to be accelerated, including increasing production of ammunition

European Commission's Head: Military aid to Ukraine needs to be accelerated, including increasing production of ammunition

15:17 17.02.2023
European Commission freezes Russian assets worth EUR 21.5 bln

European Commission freezes Russian assets worth EUR 21.5 bln

13:52 16.02.2023
EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

19:42 14.02.2023
EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

10:16 14.02.2023
Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

20:49 09.02.2023
Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

15:38 04.02.2023
President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

19:36 03.02.2023
European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

19:15 03.02.2023
European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

AD

HOT NEWS

NACP includes French corporation Auchan in list of intl sponsors of war

World Bank considers budget, restoration of infrastructure, boosting economic activity as priorities of Ukraine's external support

Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

Power system continues to work stably with reserve of power – Minister of Energy

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

LATEST

Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

Ukraine expects Russian diamond industry to be included in sanctions package – Shmyhal

NACP includes French corporation Auchan in list of intl sponsors of war

Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

Nearly half of companies lose over 30% of sales volume due to war – survey

Energy Ministry increases aid from intl partners for power engineers in Sumy region

New Recovery Agency with enhanced capacity could be key partner for many IFIs – World Bank

World Bank considers budget, restoration of infrastructure, boosting economic activity as priorities of Ukraine's external support

American EQT hands over equipment to Ukrgazvydobuvannia to restore hydrocarbon production

Arakhamia proposes to close ARMA, transfer seized assets to State Property Fund for open sale

AD
AD
AD
AD