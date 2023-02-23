European Commission proposes to renew trade benefits for Ukraine for a year

The European Commission has proposed on Thursday to renew the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade defense measures on Ukrainian exports to the European Union – known as the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) – for another year.

"This is a continuation of the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's economy and helps alleviate the difficult situation faced by Ukrainian producers and exporters because of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression. The main objective of the ATMs is to support Ukraine, but the measures are also mindful of EU industry concerns," the Commission said in a statement on its website.

To this end, and considering a significant increase in imports of some agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022, the renewed ATMs contain "an expedited safeguard mechanism to protect the Union market if necessary."

The proposal will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union with a view to ensuring seamless transition from the current regime of ATMs to the new one.