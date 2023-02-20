Economy

17:08 20.02.2023

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

2 min read
In 2022, the enterprises of Rinat Akhmetov's SCM investment group sent UAH 73.2 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels, the group reported on its website.

According to it, more than UAH 62 billion of this amount was paid to the state budget of Ukraine. At the same time, contributions to local budgets amounted to UAH 11.2 billion.

Capital investments of SCM last year reached more than UAH 21.1 billion.

"Most of these funds – the overhaul of power grids, the re-equipment of power units of thermal power plants, the drilling of oil and gas wells, the opening of new longwalls, etc. – to support Ukraine's energy sector, so that Ukrainians' homes, despite the unprecedented missile attacks, would be with light and heat," the group said.

A total of UAH 11.8 billion was spent on social programs. The greatest expenses are programs for residents of the regions of presence and environmental protection.

In addition, Akhmetov reportedly allocated UAH 1 billion to help the defenders of Mariupol (Donetsk region) and their families under the Heart of Azovstal program.

"Despite the fact that part of SCM's business has been destroyed or occupied, we will continue to be a reliable shoulder for Ukraine until the victory and after it," SCM says.

Tags: #budget #scm

