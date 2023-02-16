Economy

08:56 16.02.2023

Market of logistics real estate in Lviv region will increase by 80,000 sq m in 2023 - Watermelon Development

2 min read
The logistic real estate market of Lviv region will increase by 80,000 sq m in 2023, Fedir Arbuzov, the CEO of Watermelon Development consulting company, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Lviv developers in 2022, with prudent caution, did not stop investing in the logistics segment. Three companies are now the most active: Dragon Capital, Alterra Group, Sparrow Capital. In general, these companies will increase the logistics real estate market of Lviv region by almost 80,000 sq m," said Arbuzov.

According to him, at the beginning of 2023, there were about 300,000 square meters of high-quality logistic real estate of class A and B in the region.

Dragon Capital is building its M10 Lviv Industrial Park project, by the fall of this year it plans to implement the first phase with a total area of almost 15,000 square meters.

Alterra Group is almost at the finish line of the mixed-use logistics complex Port Lviv with 47,000 square meters of space for various functions built on 8 hectares, including production, trade, and offices. In January, the fifth stage was put into operation, the lion's share of the area has already been filled.

Another outrageous project is Sparrow Park Lviv. It provides for the construction of more than 90,000 square meters at a very competitive location – the circular road of Lviv.

With the participation of CFI, Agence française de développement médias, as part of the Hub Bucharest Project with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

