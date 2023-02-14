Economy

09:18 14.02.2023

DTEK resumes power supply to 90,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

Last week, on February 6-12, DTEK energy holding specialists resumed power supply to 90,000 consumers in 95 settlements of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions continue to suffer from constant hostilities. However, despite all the difficulties, last week DTEK's power engineers managed to power 95 settlements in this region," the energy holding said on Telegram on Monday.

In particular, electricity supplies have been resumed for 41,000 families in Donbas and 49,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Due to constant attacks, residents of these regions are regularly left without electricity, but power engineers are always ready and begin to repair equipment as soon as they receive permission from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," DTEK said.

