Economy

15:04 07.02.2023

USAID transfers first 25 MW gas turbine station to Ukraine

USAID transfers first 25 MW gas turbine station to Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over to Ukraine the first General Electric gas turbine plant with a capacity of 25 MW.

"This is a practical step towards the decentralization of the energy system, the development of which is in the strategic plans of Ukraine. The launch of such a station will increase the reliability of power supplies amid enemy shelling," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said during the transfer of equipment.

He thanked the U.S. administration and the people of this country for their support, noting that Ukrainians feel it all the time.

According to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, this gas turbine unit will provide electricity to up to 100,000 consumers.

At the same time, the ambassador said that, as far as she knew, a similar unit would be delivered to Odesa, whose energy infrastructure had been seriously damaged by Russian shelling.

According to USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, the agency has already donated 17,000 generators and a large number of tents for heating to Ukraine. Now the decision of the U.S. Congress on the allocation of a significant amount to Ukraine for the restoration of the energy system is expected.

"All together we are working on the rapid purchase of equipment for Ukraine," she said.

