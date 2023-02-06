Russian occupiers bring personnel from Kaliningrad NPP to ZNPP

Russian personnel from Kaliningrad Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have arrived at the temporarily seized by the occupiers Zaporizhia NPP, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"The occupiers think that Russian nuclear scientists will be able to work for the seized Ukrainian power plant. The 'touring performers' include engineers for reactor operation, shift supervisors, electricians, and other 'nuclear specialists'," it said.

The occupiers promised the personnel training on a full-scope simulator, however, the Ukrainian trainers, who are supposed to teach how to use it, refused to work for the enemy, and the Rushists blocked their access to their workplaces, Energoatom said.

"Anyway, now the Russian 'gastarbeiters' are unable to improve their skills. However, they are showing off that they have received an offer to sign contracts for half a year and bring their families to Enerhodar," the company said.

Energoatom again called on nuclear experts to not sign any contracts with the enemy in order to avoid becoming an aggressor's accomplice and destroying their own future.