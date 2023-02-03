Energy system deficit remains significant - Ukrenergo

The deficit in the energy system on Friday remained almost unchanged compared to Thursday and remains significant, Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, according to the information in the daily update in the Telegram channel, on Friday morning, the limits brought to the regions are not exceeded and emergency shutdowns are not applied, which has been observed for several days in a row.

The company clarified that today two units at thermal power plants are connected to work, and one is put into emergency repair.

Also, the repair teams of Ukrenergo restored the functionality of key equipment at several substations in the east and south of Ukraine.

Network restrictions remain only in Odesa region.

At the same time, Ukrenergo stressed that over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted massive artillery shelling of the energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions.

"The situation is especially difficult after the shelling in Kherson region. Due to significant damage, some objects in the neighboring Mykolaiv region have been de-energized," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Energy, published in its Telegram channel, on Friday the power deficit for the evening maximum is expected to be another 1.5% lower - it may be about 17.5% (on Thursday they were guided by 19%, on Wednesday - by 21% , on Tuesday - by 25%).

"On Friday, thanks to the measures taken, as well as metrological conditions, the situation with power supply continues to improve. Thus, the expected shortage of electric power for the evening maximum will be about 17.5% of the need," the report says.

They also indicated that in connection with the hostilities, the most difficult situation with a blackout is still in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, due to a shortage of power, the largest share of disconnected consumers is in Kirovohrad, Volyn, Vinnytsia regions.