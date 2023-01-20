Nova Poshta reaches 95% of pre-war shipments

Nova Poshta has adapted to work in the conditions of full-scale Russian aggression and has already reached the indicator of the volume of shipments of 95% of the pre-war level, in 2023 it intends not to slow down the pace of development by opening new branches, and also to complete the construction of two sorting terminals in Odesa and Kyiv, said Viacheslav Klimov, the co-founder of the company.

"The economy and business have adapted: if we understand that Nova Poshta is a kind of sensor in the system, then I want to add optimism, since we have reached 95% in the number of shipments year-on-year. That is, now Ukrainian consumers, who are mainly our customers, make purchases in online stores, from businesses and send only 5% less than they sent last year," Klimov said.

He clarified that the matter concerns the completion of two large sorting terminals - one in Odesa, the other - in Kyiv on the Boryspil highway.

The co-owner of Nova Poshta emphasized that the company continues to invest in the face of serious operational challenges.

"You can imagine when giant sorting centers run 8-10 hours on diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted operations. We will continue to do this," Klimov assured.

According to him, the company also plans to expand the number of its branches in Poland, where 18 branches have already been opened in eight cities.

Nova Poshta is the largest participant in the Ukrainian logistics market: its network includes about 10,000 branches and 13,000 parcel lockers throughout Ukraine. The number of shipments for 2021 exceeded 372 million. In addition, the non-banking financial institution NovaPay provides services for money transfers and electronic money transactions. In 2021, some 388 million transactions were carried out.