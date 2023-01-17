Economy

16:35 17.01.2023

About 650 ZNPP employees sign contracts with illegitimate structure of Rosatom – Energoatom head

2 min read
About 650 ZNPP employees sign contracts with illegitimate structure of Rosatom – Energoatom head

 National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has information about 650 cases of signing contracts by employees of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP with the so-called "Operating Organization of the ZNPP" of the Rosatom concern, Energoatom President Petro Kotin has said.

"We know about 650 ZNPP workers who signed contracts with the fake plant operation organization. Most of them are working personnel who received the lowest wages. But there are also cases of betrayal of the management personnel, on whose position it actually depended whether anything would work for Rosatom. For example, the person acting as the chief engineer betrayed Ukraine and continues illegitimately performing the duties of the head of the plant there," he said at a briefing at the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant on Monday.

In general, according to him, the ZNPP has a very difficult situation with personnel.

"Slightly more than 6,000 ZNPP workers are in Enerhodar. Not everyone works at the plant, many remain at their homes. Approximately 2,400-3,000 people go to the plant. Before the occupation, over 11,000 people worked at it," Kotin said.

At the same time, he said that the Russian invaders cannot replace the Ukrainian personnel with their people, therefore they are forced to leave them at work, despite refusals to go to work in Rosatom.

"The situation for the ruscists is also difficult. They cannot launch the plant. They cannot operate it normally, because this requires personnel trained to work on the equipment installed at the ZNPP. They are trying to bring their personnel, but it is illegitimate, it is not can perform the functions that Ukrainian personnel perform. Ukrainians refuse to sign contracts, but they are forced to leave them at work," the head of Energoatom said, describing the situation.

At the same time, he said that part of the ZNPP employees who left the ZNPP satellite city Enerhodar was transferred to work at other NPPs in Ukraine.

Tags: #energy #energoatom #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

18:06 17.01.2023
Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

17:47 17.01.2023
ZNPP losses from Russian aggression in past two months grow almost 1.5-fold to UAH 40 bln

ZNPP losses from Russian aggression in past two months grow almost 1.5-fold to UAH 40 bln

19:25 16.01.2023
Yermak, US delegation discuss situation at frontline, restoration of damaged energy facilities in Ukraine

Yermak, US delegation discuss situation at frontline, restoration of damaged energy facilities in Ukraine

16:19 16.01.2023
Blackouts to increase due to last Russian missile attack – DTEK Energy CEO

Blackouts to increase due to last Russian missile attack – DTEK Energy CEO

15:20 16.01.2023
Amic Energy handed over an anti-drone gun to a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Amic Energy handed over an anti-drone gun to a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

16:55 14.01.2023
Invaders inflict new blows on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there are emergency blackouts

Invaders inflict new blows on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there are emergency blackouts

13:21 14.01.2023
Ukrenergo keeps consumption limits at level of Friday, hopes for their weakening with warm weather onset

Ukrenergo keeps consumption limits at level of Friday, hopes for their weakening with warm weather onset

12:35 14.01.2023
Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

20:36 12.01.2023
Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

09:33 12.01.2023
Ukraine, Italy to start new bilateral energy partnership – minister Haluschenko

Ukraine, Italy to start new bilateral energy partnership – minister Haluschenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

ZNPP losses from Russian aggression in past two months grow almost 1.5-fold to UAH 40 bln

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

Novynsky transfers assets to trust, leaves Smart Holding beneficiaries before Ukraine imposes sanctions

Fixing hryvnia exchange rate remains main deterrent to inflation – director of NBU department

LATEST

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

Ukraine's agricultural land market falls 77.8% in half of Jan – ministry

Novynsky transfers assets to trust, leaves Smart Holding beneficiaries before Ukraine imposes sanctions

Ukraine should receive political guarantees before building grain hubs in Africa – Minister Solsky

Airline of Nova Poshta obtains air operator certificate

Fixing hryvnia exchange rate remains main deterrent to inflation – director of NBU department

First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

Recent increase in required reserves, most likely not the last – director of NBU department

Newly created State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure to be responsible for restoration projects of Ukraine – Kubrakov

Govt creates interdepartmental working group to review instruments of control, regulation of business – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD