About 650 ZNPP employees sign contracts with illegitimate structure of Rosatom – Energoatom head

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has information about 650 cases of signing contracts by employees of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP with the so-called "Operating Organization of the ZNPP" of the Rosatom concern, Energoatom President Petro Kotin has said.

"We know about 650 ZNPP workers who signed contracts with the fake plant operation organization. Most of them are working personnel who received the lowest wages. But there are also cases of betrayal of the management personnel, on whose position it actually depended whether anything would work for Rosatom. For example, the person acting as the chief engineer betrayed Ukraine and continues illegitimately performing the duties of the head of the plant there," he said at a briefing at the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant on Monday.

In general, according to him, the ZNPP has a very difficult situation with personnel.

"Slightly more than 6,000 ZNPP workers are in Enerhodar. Not everyone works at the plant, many remain at their homes. Approximately 2,400-3,000 people go to the plant. Before the occupation, over 11,000 people worked at it," Kotin said.

At the same time, he said that the Russian invaders cannot replace the Ukrainian personnel with their people, therefore they are forced to leave them at work, despite refusals to go to work in Rosatom.

"The situation for the ruscists is also difficult. They cannot launch the plant. They cannot operate it normally, because this requires personnel trained to work on the equipment installed at the ZNPP. They are trying to bring their personnel, but it is illegitimate, it is not can perform the functions that Ukrainian personnel perform. Ukrainians refuse to sign contracts, but they are forced to leave them at work," the head of Energoatom said, describing the situation.

At the same time, he said that part of the ZNPP employees who left the ZNPP satellite city Enerhodar was transferred to work at other NPPs in Ukraine.