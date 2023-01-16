Economy

19:58 16.01.2023

Ukraine's agricultural land market falls 77.8% in half of Jan – ministry

3 min read
Ukraine's agricultural land market falls 77.8% in half of Jan – ministry

Over the last two weeks, on January 1 to January 15, some 1,200 transactions with agricultural land plots were concluded in Ukraine, which is 77.8% less than in the previous period on December 15 to December 31, 2022, while the area of sold land plots decreased by a comparable 78.3%, up to 2,380 hectares.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Monday, in general, for the period from July 1, 2021 to January 15, 2023, during which the agricultural land market operates in the country, there were 144,150 transactions for land plots with a total area of 324,058 hectares.

According to the agency, in the first half of January, an average of 80 transactions with agricultural land with a total area of 160 hectares per day were concluded, while on December 15 to December 31, the figures were respectively 385 transactions with an area of 790 hectares per day, on December 5 to December 19 some 203 transactions for 390 hectares per day, and for November 21 to December 5 some 214 transactions for 420 hectares per day.

This indicator is significantly lower than before the Russian invasion: according to the latest pre-war data from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, for the period February 11 to 18, an average of 621 land transactions with a total area of 1,650 hectares were concluded in Ukraine daily.

In terms of the total area of sold agricultural land plots, Kharkiv region is in the lead with an indicator of 39,530 hectares. It is followed by Dnipropetrovsk with 29,150 hectares, Poltava with 26,680 hectares, Kirovograd with 26,330 hectares and Kherson with 21,040 hectares of the region.

It is specified that in the first half of January, most of the agricultural land was sold in Poltava region (343 hectares), as well as in Khmelnytsky (275 hectares), Kirovograd (209 hectares), Vinnytsia (206 hectares) and Dnipropetrovsk (195 hectares) regions.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, some 43,180 transactions have been concluded with agricultural land with a total area of 80,050 hectares. During the war, most land plots were sold in Khmelnytsky, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovograd and Dnupropetrovsk regions.

At the same time, by January 15, 2023, the average price of one hectare of sold agricultural land decreased by 29% compared to December 31, 2022, to UAH 40,630 for one hectare from UAH 52.460 for one hectare.

Tags: #land #market #statistics

MORE ABOUT

17:19 19.05.2022
Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

14:45 12.05.2022
Western consumers should be aware of Ukrainian products to buy them not only for quality, but also in solidarity with Ukraine – owner of TM Voda UA

Western consumers should be aware of Ukrainian products to buy them not only for quality, but also in solidarity with Ukraine – owner of TM Voda UA

17:10 22.04.2022
Ukraine sows 20.1% of planned areas with agricultural crops – Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine sows 20.1% of planned areas with agricultural crops – Agrarian Ministry

19:42 27.03.2022
Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

12:34 25.03.2022
Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

12:10 22.03.2022
Number of those who leave Ukraine for EU and Moldova on March 21 down by another 10% - Border Service

Number of those who leave Ukraine for EU and Moldova on March 21 down by another 10% - Border Service

19:47 20.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

11:28 18.03.2022
Number of people who left Ukraine on March 17 for EU, Moldova fell by 20% - State Border Guard Service

Number of people who left Ukraine on March 17 for EU, Moldova fell by 20% - State Border Guard Service

16:15 16.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine on March 15 for EU, Moldova up by about 5% – Border Guard Service

Number of those who left Ukraine on March 15 for EU, Moldova up by about 5% – Border Guard Service

15:04 14.03.2022
Kuleba urges number of large companies to leave Russian market

Kuleba urges number of large companies to leave Russian market

AD

HOT NEWS

Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

ZNPP losses from Russian aggression in past two months grow almost 1.5-fold to UAH 40 bln

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

Novynsky transfers assets to trust, leaves Smart Holding beneficiaries before Ukraine imposes sanctions

Fixing hryvnia exchange rate remains main deterrent to inflation – director of NBU department

LATEST

Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

ZNPP losses from Russian aggression in past two months grow almost 1.5-fold to UAH 40 bln

About 650 ZNPP employees sign contracts with illegitimate structure of Rosatom – Energoatom head

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

Novynsky transfers assets to trust, leaves Smart Holding beneficiaries before Ukraine imposes sanctions

Ukraine should receive political guarantees before building grain hubs in Africa – Minister Solsky

Blackouts to increase due to last Russian missile attack – DTEK Energy CEO

Airline of Nova Poshta obtains air operator certificate

Fixing hryvnia exchange rate remains main deterrent to inflation – director of NBU department

First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

AD
AD
AD
AD