DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

In 2022, DTEK's coal mining enterprises commissioned 28 new longwalls, three of them in December, according to the company's website on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is going through the harshest winter in history. Heavy attacks by the enemy on civilian and energy infrastructure facilities are clear evidence of this. But power engineers are doing everything possible to minimize the consequences of these attacks and resume work as quickly as possible. No less important is the work of our miners, who despite the war, support Ukrainian thermal power plants with the required amount of fuel," DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev quoted in the report.

In addition, DTEK Energy supplied more than 120,000 tonnes of coal for the needs of state-owned thermal power plants at the end of last year.