Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

To date, Ukraine has agreed on the supply of almost 1,800 transformers, 7,000 generators with a capacity of up to 100 kV and 600 generators with a capacity of more than 100 kV, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says.

"As of January 4, we managed to agree on the supply of almost 1,800 current and voltage transformers of various capacities, more than 7,000 generators with a capacity of up to 100 kV and more than 600 generators with a capacity of more than 100 kV, more than 40 km of cable and hundreds of spare parts for power equipment, heaters, etc.," Kuleba said during an online briefing on Wednesday.