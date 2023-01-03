Economy

15:27 03.01.2023

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

1 min read
New schedules of stabilization power outages begin to operate in Kyiv region from January 3, suggesting the creation of four consumer groups instead of two.

"For balance and succession of power outages, consumers were divided into four groups instead of two, as it was before," the DTEK group reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is explained that the new schedules consist of three categories: white on the graph means the lights are on during the specified hours, gray means there will be no lights. At the same time, light gray color means the probability of power outage if the imbalance in the power system increases.

DTEK urged consumers to report if a particular address is missing from the schedule.

As previously reported, new schedules were introduced by DTEK's distribution system operators, in particular, in Kyiv and Odesa region.

The NEURC energy regulator has started two inspections of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids on a number of complaints from the population about the organization of the process of power cuts, which leads to consumer discrimination.

