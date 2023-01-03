Economy

11:47 03.01.2023

Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

 NPC Ukrenergo has announced a decrease in electricity consumption due to warm weather, and therefore it is not planned to limit it until 14.00, and consumption limits have been set for regions for the afternoon and evening hours.

In its daily update on the Telegram channel, the company also has explained the lack of restrictions by saying that now power plants are producing enough electricity to cover the load. In addition, due to clear weather in the morning and afternoon hours, production of electricity by solar power plants has been increased.

"At the same time, a gradual increase in consumption is predicted for the evening. Therefore, the Ukrenergo dispatch center has increased consumption limits in the region for the second half of the day in order to ensure a balance in the power system," the company noted.

They have also indicated that Russian terrorists again attacked energy facilities in the east and south of the country, which led to damage to distribution networks.

Repair work and resumption of power supply will be carried out immediately after receiving the relevant military permits, Ukrenergo notes.

The company has also urged to use electricity responsibly, and to use energy-intensive appliances in turn.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

09:16 02.01.2023
Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

18:28 31.12.2022
Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

14:24 30.12.2022
Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

11:38 30.12.2022
Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

16:05 29.12.2022
Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

12:03 29.12.2022
Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

17:19 28.12.2022
Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

12:15 28.12.2022
Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

20:53 27.12.2022
Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

LATEST

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Nova Poshta pays over UAH 5 bln in taxes in 2022

Diesel fuel deliveries from Hungary via Samara-Western Direction pipeline in 2022 amount to 114,000 tonnes - Ukrtransnafta

Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

Ukrainian developers predict moderate growth in housing demand in 2023

Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

Zhevaho leaves Ferrexpo board of directors

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Ukrnafta plans to issue its own fuel cards by Feb - Koretsky

AD
AD
AD
AD