Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

NPC Ukrenergo has announced a decrease in electricity consumption due to warm weather, and therefore it is not planned to limit it until 14.00, and consumption limits have been set for regions for the afternoon and evening hours.

In its daily update on the Telegram channel, the company also has explained the lack of restrictions by saying that now power plants are producing enough electricity to cover the load. In addition, due to clear weather in the morning and afternoon hours, production of electricity by solar power plants has been increased.

"At the same time, a gradual increase in consumption is predicted for the evening. Therefore, the Ukrenergo dispatch center has increased consumption limits in the region for the second half of the day in order to ensure a balance in the power system," the company noted.

They have also indicated that Russian terrorists again attacked energy facilities in the east and south of the country, which led to damage to distribution networks.

Repair work and resumption of power supply will be carried out immediately after receiving the relevant military permits, Ukrenergo notes.

The company has also urged to use electricity responsibly, and to use energy-intensive appliances in turn.